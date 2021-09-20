Khatabook unveils the #DhandeKaDoctor campaign with MS Dhoni

Khatabook, fintech startup, has released its latest #DhandeKaDoctor campaign featuring MS Dhoni, urging MSMEs to adopt its digital solutions, Khatabook and Biz Analyst by Khatabook, to become operationally resilient. This is the fourth Khatabook avatar of MS Dhoni in the campaigns for Khatabook and Biz Analyst By Khatabook.

In the previous Khatabook campaigns, MS Dhoni pulled off the avatars of Tomorrow Swamy, Sharmile Sharmaji, and Techno Tawde.

The lockdown and restrictions imposed during the pandemic have had an adverse impact on small-business owners. Digital tools are essential for local businesses to increase the overall efficiency. Made by advertising agency Fatmen, the series of videos for the campaign builds on the #DhandeKaDoctor, a new Khatabook avatar for the brand ambassador MS Dhoni, diagnosing the problems faced by businesses and prescribing simple yet impactful digital solutions by Khatabook to overcome the challenges. The campaign includes use-cases with Khatabook for bookkeeping and receivables management and Biz Analyst for overall business intelligence and management.

The campaign has been launched in five languages: Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be live for a period of 6 weeks across various media platforms ranging from OTT, social media, and on mobile applications like.

Commenting on this, Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook, said, "Our product offerings resonate with our mission to make businesses more efficient and empower merchants with the power of digital. The pandemic has shaken up the business ecosystem. However, our MSME community has demonstrated great resilience and is adopting digital to build future-proof businesses. With the #DhandeKaDoctor campaign, we want to encourage more and more small businesses to adopt our digital solutions to manage their resources efficiently and thrive in this 'new normal’."

Ved Prakash Yadav, VP, Growth and Marketing, Khatabook, said, "Our #DhandeKaDoctor campaign aims to reach out to more business owners with its effective messaging conveyed by our brand ambassador MS Dhoni in his new Khatabook avatar. Through this campaign, we want to let the MSME community know that Khatabook is committed to addressing various business challenges they face with simple, user-friendly digital solutions. We hope that these offerings will provide a springboard for the MSME community to grow their businesses in the pandemic world."

