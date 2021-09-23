KFin Technologies, CAMS launch MFCentral, interoperable investment management platform

KFin Technologies (KFintech) and CAMS, today announced the launch of MFCentral, digital solution for mutual fund investors. The platform expects to transform investor experience with the mutual fund industry through its single window view across all mutual funds.

MFCentral is a collaborative effort of KFintech and CAMS, the Mutual Fund Registrar and Transfer Agents in association with AMFI. MFCentral offers digital access to investor lifecycle engagement with the entire MF industry under one roof. The platform aims to render all conceivable transaction types across the industry participants in a highly automated and digitized manner.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS said, “The platform will bring about simplification in mutual funds services and reduce turnaround times, while providing safe access. Leveraging the power of digital, MFCentral provides a unified gateway for friction-less services across all mutual funds”.

Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFintech said, “At the heart of the platform lies four fundamental objectives – 1. Step change in ease of doing business for Investors, Intermediaries and AMCs 2. Lay foundation for a secure, resilient and hyperscale processing infrastructure to meet exponential growth expected in the MF industry 3. Construct an Info superhighway to provide best in class analytics to the Regulator, AMCs and ecosystem partners and 4. Rationalize redundancy in industry’s efforts and costs”

The platform is conceptualized to go live in three distinct phases, all of which are planned to go live by the end of this calendar year. The first phase, going live today, covers non-commercial transactions (service requests of investors), financial portfolio view, and consolidated account statement amongst other features. The next two phases will see the launch of a mobility platform, financial transactions, and integration with ecosystem partners for several value-added services, according to a press release.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:25 PM IST