KFin Technologies acquires Hexagram to expand into fund accounting, reconciliation solutions

Leading investor and issuer servicing platform KFin Technologies announced the acquisition of Hexagram Fintech, an IT product company specializing in fund accounting and reconciliation product development.

Post this acquisition, Hexagram will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KFin Technologies, the statement said. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, KFin Technologies will further expand its fintech product offerings by adding fund accounting and reconciliation solutions to its platform.

This acquisition will also strengthen KFin Technologies' presence in South-East Asia, due to Hexagram's established base of Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) marquee clients in the region.

The acquisition will add to KFin Technologies' competencies by opening up asset side of the investment management industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:11 PM IST