Key GoM meet to take up issues of AI disinvestment

New Delhi: A Home Minister Amit Shah-led ministerial panel will discuss as many as 10 major issues, including further dilution of FDI rules, transfer of debt to the SPV and fixing reserve price as it holds its first meeting to decide almost complete exit of the government from Air India.

Employee package, including medical facilities to nearly 40,000 current and retired employees would also be on the agenda for discussion in the crucial meeting.

Official sources said that eligibility criteria of potential bidders would also be eased to ensure new companies and High Networth Individuals (HNIs) could also participate in the sale process.

As much as Rs 10,000 crore of additional debt, over and above Rs 29,464 crore decided earlier, is proposed to be moved to Air India Assets Holdings Ltd (AIAHL), the special purpose vehicle of Air India for transferring part of its debt and assets.

Air India currently has a debt of nearly Rs 60,000 crore which includes long-term loan for aircraft purchase and working capital.

"Only Rs 18,000 crore of debt would remain on the books of Air India when expression of interest (EoI) would be invited and preliminary information memorandum (PIM) would be issued," said an official aware of the disinvestment plan.

Various subsidiaries of the disinvestment-bound airline are being shifted to the SPV which would be sold separately to repay debt.