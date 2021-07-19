Kerala Startup Mission calls women-impact startups to compete in global event

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from women-impact tech startups for the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology.

The challenge, “She Loves Tech 2021 Global Startup Competition,” provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women.

The competition gives startups an opportunity to win up to $50,000 from SLT, Teja Ventures and Asian Development Bank Ventures, special media and mentorship prizes, fast track access to SLT partner funds and accelerator programmes, and in-house advisory services among others.

KSUM has planned a virtual roadshow on July 21 as a prelude to the event, which will be followed by “She Loves Tech India,” the National Grand Challenge event, on September 8.

The applicants need to have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have raised less than $5 million. They should be an early-stage startup with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both.

This year, the competition will be held in over 40 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE and USA.

Shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to meet investors, get mentorship and funding support, free access to Knowledge workshops and opening to pitch at global events.

For registration, visit: http://www.startupmission.in/shelovestech/. The last date of application is July31.

To enroll for the virtual roadshow, visit: https://bit.ly/SLTRoadshow

KSUM is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.