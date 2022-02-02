Kerala govt collaborates with Social Alpha, to develop startup ecosystem in clean energy, climate action

The Government of Kerala, through the Energy Management Centre (EMC) and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (KDISC), announced it has entered into a MoU with Social Alpha through its Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC).

Set up in 2018 by Social Alpha, CEIIC is a joint initiative of Tata Trusts and the Government of India, and is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, BIRAC, Tata Power and Tata Power-Delhi Distribution.

The MoU underlines the joint commitment of EMC, KDISC and CEIIC to work together in the areas of innovative, clean energy technologies which integrate with the initiatives and programs of the Government of Kerala. This collaboration will also facilitate the State of Kerala in curating innovative technologies for deployment through government initiatives for addressing the challenges in the power sector and energy access for all. The jointly set-up incubation centre will leverage the labs and infrastructure already set up by the collaborating agencies.

CEIIC will also bring with it a partner ecosystem and a network for experts. Tata Power, one of the key stakeholders and CEIIC, with a strong network of over a hundred national and international technology and institution partners, lab facilities and cadre of experts, will also lend support to this joint incubator for creating affordable and scalable solutions.

The initiative addresses the pressing need for solutions that leverage cutting-edge, disruptive clean energy technologies to accelerate progress toward net zero. The program aligns with the goals of the Mission Innovation Platform and India’s commitment towards climate.

Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Social Alpha, said, “To address the climate crisis and get to net-zero, we must support innovations and entrepreneurs who are working on breakthrough, scalable climate solutions. Incubators like the one that we are setting up with the Government of Kerala can be instrumental in catalysing early-stage innovation for driving this agenda at an accelerated pace.”

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "This association will power our #DoGreen mission of leading green innovations and will also significantly contribute towards India's clean energy ecosystem and net zero commitments."

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:02 PM IST