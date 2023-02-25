Kerala Blasters FC ventures into FMCG, launches banana chips brand Kravin' |

With their new line of banana chips, professional football team Kerala Blasters FC has entered the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

On Friday night, the Kravin' brand of banana chips—first KBFC's direct-to-consumer brand—was introduced.

According to a statement from KBFC, Kravin' banana chips are hand-made with ingredients sourced locally and traditional techniques.

"The recipe is a perfect balance of sweetness and crunchiness, offering an authentic and irresistible taste of Kerala. We are confident that people will love this snack as much as we do," KBFC said.

KBFC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj said the club was excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala.

"Kravin' is more than just a brand - it is a reflection of our club's values and a commitment to empowering our community. Our debut product is banana chips, a beloved snack that embodies the richness and diversity of Kerala's culinary heritage," Bharadwaj said.

Available in different flavours

The products will be initially sold in four different flavours across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, it said, adding that the items will be available in 25 grams and 50 grams packets.