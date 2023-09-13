 KEC International Wins A Large Order Of ₹1,145 Cr
KEC International Wins A Large Order Of ₹1,145 Cr

"This strategic project holds immense significance for both NEOM and Saudi Arabia, as it plays a pivotal role in developing the power infrastructure required for the development of NEOM – a visionary city in Saudi Arabia,” said Vimal Kejriwal CEO of KEC International.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured a prestigious turnkey order of Rs. 1,145 crores in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business for Design, Supply and Installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the company announced through an exchange filing.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are delighted with the significant order win in the international market. Our YTD order intake has now surpassed Rs. 7,500 crores, a robust growth of 30% vis-à-vis last year. With this order, Saudi Arabia continues to be a major growth driver in the Middle East region. This strategic project holds immense significance for both NEOM and Saudi Arabia, as it plays a pivotal role in developing the power infrastructure required for the development of NEOM – a visionary city in Saudi Arabia.”

The shares of KEC International on Wednesday closed at ₹682.60, up by 2.61 per cent.

