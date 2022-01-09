KEC International bags new orders worth Rs. 1,025 crore

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,025 crores across its various businesses.

The company's transmission and distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East.

The railway business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.

The Civil business has secured an order for infra works in the Metals & Mining segment in India.

The Oil & Gas Pipeline business has secured an order for laying of a slurry pipeline and associated works in India.

The Cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas. The Smart Infra business has secured an order as Master System Integrator (MSI) for Smart City Components for three smart cities in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of orders secured across all our business verticals. With these orders, our YTD

order intake surpasses Rs. 13,000 crores, with a staggering growth of ~2 times vis-à-vis last year. We are pleased with the orders in T&D, especially the TBCB order, which strengthens our order book in the domestic T&D market and diversifies our clientele. The Railway business further consolidates its presence in emerging/new areas, with the order in the Semi High-Speed Rail under Mission ‘Raftaar.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:49 PM IST