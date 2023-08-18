KEC International Bags New Orders Worth ₹1,007 Cr | KEC

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,007 crores across its various businesses:

Civil

The business has secured an order for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a Multispeciality Hospital in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D)

The business has secured a substantial order for a 380 kV Overhead Transmission line project in the Middle East.

Cables

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D and Civil businesses. In line with our strategy, the civil business has expanded its presence by securing a breakthrough order for building a Multispeciality Hospital in Eastern India. The T&D order in the Middle East region has significantly enhanced our order book in the international T&D market. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of over Rs. 5,500 crores, a strong growth of approximately 15 percent vis-à-vis last year," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.

KEC International Ltd shares

The shares of KEC International on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 622.60, down by 2.48 percent.

