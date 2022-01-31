Karur Vysya Bank net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 185 cr in Dec quarter on lower provisioning

Karur Vysya Bank reported a multi-fold rise in net profit at Rs 185.48 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisioning as the bad loans proportion came down.

The bank said that it had registered a net profit of Rs 35 crore in same quarter of the previous year.

The bank reported flat growth in its total income at Rs 1,600 crore during October-December 2021-22, as against Rs 1,614 crore in the same period of 2020-21,it said.

The bank said that the Interest income rose by 4 per cent to Rs 1,405 crore, but income from other sources fell by 26 per cent to Rs 196 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:43 PM IST