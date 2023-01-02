Karur Vysya Bank loans up 14.1% YoY as of Dec 31, deposits up 13.9% | Image credit: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank advances grew by 14.1% year on year to 636.36 bln rupees as of Dec 31, as per the provisional data, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Deposits increased 13.9% on year to 761.75 bln rupees as of Dec 31.

Of this, current and savings account deposits stood at 258.00 bln rupees at the end of December compared with 241.27 bln rupees a year ago.