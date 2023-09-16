Karur Vysya Bank Hikes Base Lending Rate | Image: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank on Saturday hiked the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate, the company announced through an exchange filing. The changes will be effective from September 21, 2023.

The base rate has been increased from 11.20 per cent to 11.40 per cent, whereas the benchmark prime lending rate of BPLR of the bank was increased to 16.40 per cent from the earlier 16.20 per cent.

Karur Vysya Bank ESOPs

Karur Vysya Bank in July announced the allotment of 1,63,635 equity shares to employees as stock option under KVB ESOS 2011 Scheme & KVB ESOS 2018 Scheme. The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

Karur Vysya Bank shares

The shares of Karur Vysya Bank shares on Friday closed at Rs 132.75, ending the week with a gain of 1.84 per cent.