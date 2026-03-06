Karnataka To Push Ahead With Mekedatu Reservoir Project: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government would move forward with key irrigation and drinking water initiatives, including the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir scheme, while continuing to pursue approvals and resolve river water disputes with neighbouring states. |

Bengaluru: Presenting the Karnataka Budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah outlined a series of projects aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure, addressing water shortages, and expanding drinking water supply across the state’s river basins.

Referring to the Mekedatu project, which is opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah said the dismissal of petitions filed by Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court represented a major legal victory for Karnataka. He said the state would soon submit a revised Detailed Project Report along with a proposal for forest clearance to the Government of India. The Mekedatu scheme, which plans to utilise Cauvery river water, has been a long-standing point of dispute between the two states over concerns about downstream water availability.

The Chief Minister also highlighted progress under the Yettinahole Comprehensive Drinking Water Project. The first phase of lift irrigation works has been successfully commissioned, while the remaining 18.73 km canal works in the second phase will be completed soon. A balancing reservoir with a capacity of 1.2 TMC will also be constructed near Vaderahalli in Koratagere taluk to store excess water.

Siddaramaiah said work on the Upper Bhadra Project had gained momentum after resolving a long-pending land dispute. The 135-km Chitradurga branch canal and related feeder works are expected to be completed by 2027, enabling the filling of 157 tanks in the region. He added that the state government has already spent Rs 11,343 crore on the project despite no funds being released by the Centre.

Among other measures, the government will replace 33 dilapidated gates of the Tungabhadra Dam before the monsoon and consider building a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district to address storage loss due to siltation. Overall, the government plans to undertake 75 irrigation projects worth Rs 8,045 crore across the Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari river basins while also improving irrigation efficiency through modern piped network systems.