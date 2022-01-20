Karnataka govt launches AVGC Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

Karnataka government announced the launch of AVGC Center of Excellence in Bengaluru Center of Excellence (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics CoE), considered as a pioneering high technology digital media hub, funded by the Karnataka Department of Electronics.

Through this, the Karnataka government has also become the country’s first to set up such a center of excellence which is said to be the biggest in Asia, the report said.

'' India now commands around 10 per cent of the global AVGC market and has the potential to reach 20-25 percent by 2027. The State of Karnataka has been driving the AVGC sector in the country,'' stated Minister for Electronics, IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan.

The Centre also has a 'Finishing School' which offers courses based on emerging technology such as virtual reality, digital compression, photogrammetry, gamification of education, real-time virtual production, and other emerging technologies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:21 PM IST