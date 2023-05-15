 Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKarnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

The panel had only submitted an interim report recommending changes for GST on pre-packaged and pre-labeled items under Bommai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

From biscuit packets to restaurant bills and online gaming, GST has become as much a part of daily life for Indians as politics. The impact of the change in a state's leadership can't be known immediately after poll results, but it does have implications for the economy.

After BJP's loss in the Karnataka elections, the restructuring process of the Goods and Services Tax will be shaken up, as the outgoing Chief Minister was overseeing it.

Read Also
GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023
article-image

Change of guard

  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was heading the GST rate rationalisation panel, but will now have to step down as his party has lost.

  • Whoever replaces him as CM will not take over as the head of the panel of ministers for GST, and the council will meet next month to pick his successor.

  • The panel had only submitted an interim report recommending changes for GST on pre-packaged and pre-labeled items under Bommai.

Read Also
Scrutiny of GST returns to be automated under new module
article-image

Key decisions delayed?

  • Now the process of finding a new convenor will lead to another delay in the formulation and submission of a final report.

  • Even if the GST slab merger is proposed in the final report, the GST council is less likely to implement it, since it could lead to a rise in prices ahead of the assembly elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

This Mother’s Day, Odomos urges society to #GiveMomAHand for help with a heartwarming digital...

This Mother’s Day, Odomos urges society to #GiveMomAHand for help with a heartwarming digital...

Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

India's trade deficit for April falls to $15.24 billion

India's trade deficit for April falls to $15.24 billion

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips at Rs 66.10 cr, Berger Paints net profit...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips at Rs 66.10 cr, Berger Paints net profit...

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 lakh cr in FY23; liquid funds account 60% inflow

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 lakh cr in FY23; liquid funds account 60% inflow