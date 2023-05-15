Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

From biscuit packets to restaurant bills and online gaming, GST has become as much a part of daily life for Indians as politics. The impact of the change in a state's leadership can't be known immediately after poll results, but it does have implications for the economy.

After BJP's loss in the Karnataka elections, the restructuring process of the Goods and Services Tax will be shaken up, as the outgoing Chief Minister was overseeing it.

Change of guard

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was heading the GST rate rationalisation panel, but will now have to step down as his party has lost.

Whoever replaces him as CM will not take over as the head of the panel of ministers for GST, and the council will meet next month to pick his successor.

The panel had only submitted an interim report recommending changes for GST on pre-packaged and pre-labeled items under Bommai.

Key decisions delayed?