Karnataka Bank launches KBL FASTag for seamless toll deduction

Karnataka Bank on Wednesday launched KBL FASTag for seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas by facilitating automatic deduction of the toll amount.

Karnataka Bank launched its KBL FASTag, a pre-loaded payment instrument to facilitate seamless movement of vehicles at the toll plazas across India, in association with NPCI and Worldline, the FASTag processor, the bank said in a release.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said: "The FASTag facilitates the users with the ease and convenience during transit through the toll plaza by saving time, fuel and money".

Customers can procure FASTag through the bank's website or by approaching the nearby branch, said the lender.

A FASTag can be pre-loaded digitally for the required amount and can be recharged online through credit card, debit card, net banking, IMPS, among others.

While driving through a toll plaza, the applicable toll amount gets automatically debited through the sensors at the plaza and the driver gets instant SMS alerts for the toll transactions, and balance maintenance.

KBL FASTag can be used across all the toll plazas throughout the country, which are registered in the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the bank said.

In future its utility can also be enhanced to pay parking fees, fuel charges and such other things, Karnataka Bank said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:00 PM IST