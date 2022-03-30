KarmaLife partners with LenDenClub to enable earned wage access for gig workers

KarmaLife, a real-time credit solutions provider for gig workers, has announced its partnership with LenDenClub to provide loans to the gig economy.

LenDenClub is Peer-to-Peer Lending platform that provides an alternative investment opportunity to investors or lenders looking for high returns with creditworthy borrowers looking for short-term personal loans by deploying the best technology in the country.

With this association, KarmaLife will be able to use LenDenClub's automated credit disbursal platform that will provide loans in less than 15 minutes to workers on their platform, it said in a statement.

The liquidity need of the gig workers are short lived and requires a real-time simplistic approach to cater scalably.LenDenClub and KarmaLife will together be able to offer customized line of credit products for the workers.

Commenting on the alliance, Rohit Rathi, Co-Founder and CEO KarmaLife said, “We are glad to partner with LenDenClub to scale our platform and aim to drive lending transactions of 5000 crores in next 3 years to gig and blue collar workers in India. We saw an alignment with technological strength and the vision to become the enabler of credit for the unserved Gig worker market in India. This would also help LenDenClub to reach this new market with our simple user experience and deployment model with employer partnerships.

Bhavin Patel, Founder & CEO LenDenClub, said, “We are excited to partner with KarmaLife as it is complementary to our business model and this partnership is intended to add value to both platforms. Our core technological strength empowers our partners to provide seamless digital lending and disbursement services. We look forward to serving sustainable credit solutions to the lower strata of the salaried segment , which are otherwise deprived of credit availability.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:48 PM IST