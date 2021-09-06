Kapil Dev joins as brand advisor and Advisory Board member of German-based Monedo Financial Services

Cricketer Kapil Dev has joined as brand advisor and Advisory Board member of German-based Monedo Financial Services.

“Association with a leader of this vibrant and enormous aura of inspiration is a milestone that Monedo is immensely proud of. Kapil Dev is synonymous to result-oriented leadership, triumph, and resilience. The iconic win of the 1983 world Cup is permanently embedded in our minds and the celebrations still reverberate. Monedo wants to embody the principals and values epitomized by Kapil Dev; the recipient of the coveted Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan Award by GOI”, said Ashish Kohli, MD and CEO Monedo.

“Monedo Financial Services is the new-age quintessential financial solutions provider. The phygital model is structured to reach wide expanse of consumers both tech savvy and the ones just beginning to acclimatize themselves with the digital world signifying a balanced blend of technology and human intervention. The business model encompasses a non-cumbersome process which evolves into Point-of-Sale lending. Soon the company has plans to foray in affordable mortgage segments through digital process. This model permits an interactive and seamless lending experience within minutes,” said Kapil Dev, about his association with Monedo Financial Services.

Monedo Financial Services Private Limited was granted first-of -its-kind digital license by the RBI to commence business in the Indian sub-continent, in October 2018. India Operations emerged as a separate entity in August 2020 after Ashish Kohli bought the company from the German Establishment.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:35 AM IST