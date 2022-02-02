Kamdhenu Q3 net rises 7% to Rs 7.68 cr, total income at Rs.226.88 cr

Kamdhenu Limited posted a jump of around 7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31, helped by higher income.

The company said that the total income rose to Rs 226.88 crore in the quarter, from Rs 184.86 crore in year-ago period.

The company added that its steel business contributed 65.8 per cent to revenues in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, while the paint business accounted for 34.2 per cent.

Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Kamdhenu Group, said" The company has delivered positive numbers and did not witness any material impact on its business."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:37 PM IST