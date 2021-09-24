Kalyan Jewellers to expand footprint in Mumbai with new showrooms in Matunga and Lower Parel

Kalyan Jewellers today announced that it will be opening two new showrooms in Mumbai – one each at Matunga and High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. To be inaugurated by the brand’s regional ambassadors - Pooja Sawant, Kinjal Rajpriya and Kalyani Priyadarshan - these showrooms will further expand Kalyan Jewellers’ footprint in Maharashtra to 11 locations.

As part of the launch offer, customers at these showrooms will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with offers that includes up to 25% cashback on VA or making charges of gold jewellery with VA starting as low as Rs. 199.

On diamond jewellery and precious and uncut stone jewellery, a 25 percent cashback and a 20 percent cashback on stone charges is also applicable. Cashbacks can be availed in the form of instantly redeemable vouchers, and these offers are valid until November 30, 2021 at showrooms across India. Customers can also opt for the Gold Rate Protection plan, by paying 10 percent advance on their intended purchase value, according to a press release.

TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “Our two new showrooms add to our existing list of five stores across prime locations in Mumbai.’’.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 03:32 PM IST