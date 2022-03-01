Kalyan Jewellers files police complaint against online job scam

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited said it has filed a police complaint about an online job scam run in the name of the company.

As part of the scam, an application fees of Rs 3,500 is first levied from job seekers, it said in a press statement.

They are contacted again a few weeks later with a fake offer letter, and this time asked to pay a security deposit of Rs. 84,000 against job placement.

Kalyan Jewellers first took to its social media pages to clarify that the company does not charge any processing fees or levy application charges from candidates, while warning the job seekers to beware of this ongoing illegal activity or online scams.

Kalyan Jewellers also clarified that the company has not authorized any third party to conduct or carry out any recruitment process on the company’s behest.

Check the official website, says jewellery brand

The jewellery brand requested job seekers to visit the official Kalyan Jewellers’ website and apply for relevant openings under the ‘Careers’ section on the website.

The aspiring job candidates can also opt to drop their CV at the nearest Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom and the company shall review the applications for relevant job openings.

A complaint has been filed with the City Police Station in Thrissur, and FIR registered. The information gathered by the company has been handed over to the police. Primary investigations are currently underway.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:40 AM IST