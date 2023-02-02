e-Paper Get App
Kalpataru Power gets new orders worth ₹24.56 bln

With these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake for the fiscal year 2023 stands at 194.87 billion rupees, a 35% increase over the same period last year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Kalpataru Power gets new orders worth ₹24.56 bln | Image: Kalpataru Power (Representative)
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and its international subsidiaries have received new orders worth ₹24.56 bln, the company said in a press release.

There are 14.27 billion rupees worth of residential and commercial building construction orders in India, 4.98 billion rupees worth of transmission and distribution orders in India and abroad, 2.99 billion rupees worth of railway projects, and 2.32 billion rupees worth of oil and gas pipelineprojects.

With these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake for the fiscal year 2023 stands at 194.87 billion rupees, a 35% increase over the same period last year.

