Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams K C Venugopal Over Airfares

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiradity Scindia, on Sunday attacked Congress leader K C Venugopal over his remarks on the aviation sector. The minister said that it is highly shocking that he had made such undiscerning and ill-informed remarks on the aviation sector.

In a Tweet Scindia said, "As former Minister of State for Civil Aviation, it is highly shocking that K C Venugopal Ji has made such undiscerning and ill-informed remarks on the aviation sector."

He further went on to dismiss Venugopal's allegations, emphasising that airport operations are the responsibility of private operators and the airlines have been asked to self-regulate their prices which has resulted in 14 to 60 per cent reduction.

The Congress general secretary organisation had said that it was criminal to lift the caps on airfares in August 2022 and asked if the government has any plans to intervene to ensure that the consumers do not suffer. To this Scindia said, "There is no reason that a deregulated sector like aviation should be put under government control - the repercussions of which have known to dent the growth potential of this sector in the past."

Talking about GoFirst he said that the portion of the routes that were earlier being served by GoFirst have already been allotted to other airlines.

Passenger count grows by 130%

Giving out statistics he stated that under UDAN, the government has operationalised 475 routes and flown over 116.06 lakh passengers. He also added that the passenger count has seen a 130 per cent jump to 280 million against 122 million in 2014. Scindia also added, "I would like to inform you that the sector has made tremendous progress in this aspect. In 2021, we had only 12 States & UTs that were charging VAT on ATF between 0-5% range, today 28 States & UTs are under this category, and 3 States & UTs under 20%. It is mostly the non-BJP state governments who continue to charge VAT on ATF of more than 23%. This continues to stand as a hurdle for increased connectivity in the respective States."

The aviation minister also stated that the government has doubled the number of helipads, airports and water aerodromes from 74 to 148.

Further he gave an example of the Odisha incident where they had sent an advisory to airlines in order to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar.