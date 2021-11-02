Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first direct flight between Bhubaneswar– Jaipur

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia today flagged off the first direct flight of Indigo airlines between Bhubaneswar (Orissa) – Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Scindia said “Bhubaneswar is the city of temples. It is the religious hub for the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities. Moreover, apart from being a religious hub, the city finds its mention in the list of Smart Cities of the country. Bhubaneswar is one of the major IT and education hubs of the country. At the moment the Bhubaneswar is connected with 19 cities by 38 aircraft movements.”

The minister further highlighted that investment in aviation always brings a multiplier effect. Every Rs. 100 invested adds Rs. 325 in the GDP of the country. It further brings immense employment opportunities making aviation – a gateway of employment. The minister assured that the development of the new terminal buildings at a cost of Rs. 200 crores will be completed in the due course of time.

Scindia said, "We aim to implement sustainable energy resources to make all our airports green airports. I am proud to mention that Bhubaneswar airport is 80 percent powered by solar energy, making it a stellar example for the country. Moreover, UDAN airports such as Jharsuguda are a success in their own. The airport recorded 1 lac+ passenger in a month.”

With the new flights on the route, the people of Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas will get is direct air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, which will facilitate seamless movement of passengers. With these new flights between Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, tourists/ travelers will get multiple options for air connectivity which will boost the tourism potential and increase the economic activity of the region, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:09 PM IST