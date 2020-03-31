Jyothy Labs announces Rs 5 crore contribution for coronavirus relief

A sum of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the Kerala CM Fund and Rs 1 crore each to Maharashtra CM Fund, Assam CM fund and Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PMCARES) respectively, JLL said in a statement.

"We are facing a crisis of unprecedented nature and it is a time for all of us to contribute to the cause and help those in distress. We have a social responsibility to all our employees and society at large," JLL Chairman and Managing Director MP Ramachandran said in a statement.

He further said: "We are doing our small bit towards the national calamity and hope that all of us take individual responsibility in ensuring our safety and safety of those who are working for us tirelessly. We hope that as a society, we will ensure our optimum contribution, both; monetary and non-monetary."