 Jyothy Labs Allots 96,444 Restricted Stock Units To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJyothy Labs Allots 96,444 Restricted Stock Units To Employees As Stock Options

Jyothy Labs Allots 96,444 Restricted Stock Units To Employees As Stock Options

The Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company had approved the RSU Plan 2023 on June 9, 2023 and July 25, 2023 respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Jyothy Labs Allots 96,444 Restricted Stock Units To Employees As Stock Options |

Jyothy Labs Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee (NRCC) of the Company at its meeting held today approved the grant of 96,444 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) exercisable into 96,444 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up to selected employees of the Company as determined by NRCC, in terms of the RSU Plan 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

The Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company had approved the RSU Plan 2023 on June 9, 2023 and July 25, 2023 respectively.

Read Also
Jyothy Labs Net Sales Grows By 15.1% at ₹687 Cr In Q1FY24
article-image

RSU Plan 2023 provides that the vested RSUs shall be exercised, while in employment, within a period of 2 (two) years from the date of vesting of such RSUs. In case of separation from employment, the exercise period will be as provided in the Plan.

The RSUs will vest as per the vesting schedule approved by NRCC in the following manner:

1. 25 percent of the total RSUs granted will vest on the 1st anniversary from the date of grant;

2. 25 percent of the total RSUs granted will vest on the 2nd anniversary from the date of grant;

3. 25 percent of the total RSUs granted will vest on the 3rd anniversary from the date of grant;

4. 25 percent of the total RSUs granted will vest on the 4th anniversary from the date of grant.

Jyothy Labs Limited shares

The shares of Jyothy Labs Limited on Monday at 11:34 am IST were at Rs 364.45, down by 0.30 percent.

Read Also
Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit plunges 29% to Rs 38 cr; total income up
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Honda Elevate SUV Launched In India At A Starting Price Of ₹11 Lakh; Check Variants and More...

Honda Elevate SUV Launched In India At A Starting Price Of ₹11 Lakh; Check Variants and More...

Dr Bradley Ringeisen Joins Advisory Board Of Xenesis, The R&D Arm Of Absolute

Dr Bradley Ringeisen Joins Advisory Board Of Xenesis, The R&D Arm Of Absolute

G20 Summit In Delhi: Companies Facilitate Work-From-Home Arrangements

G20 Summit In Delhi: Companies Facilitate Work-From-Home Arrangements

Caplin Steriles Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US FDA

Caplin Steriles Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US FDA

Infosys Foundation Collaborates With Health Department Of Karnataka To Setup 100-Bed Maternity &...

Infosys Foundation Collaborates With Health Department Of Karnataka To Setup 100-Bed Maternity &...