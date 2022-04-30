JustMyRoots partners with celebrity MasterChef Shipra Khanna

JustMyRoots, India’s first intercity home delivery service, has partnered with MasterChef Shipra Khanna to deliver her signature dish, cooked by her, to the doorsteps of thousands of food lovers.

The JustMyRoots platform will enable her fans across India to not only get an opportunity to see the master at work, while she cooks her dish live on the social media platforms, but will also be able to order and taste, the chef’s specially prepared signature dishes, from the comfort of their homes.

Through this collaboration, JustMyRoots and MasterChef Shipra Khanna will be preparing Paneer Tikka Biryani. Food lovers across India can pre-book the dish prepared exclusively by the chef starting from 30th April 2022.

Chef Shipra Khanna will put the cooking video on her social media on 5th May 2022 and will be preparing the orders in Mumbai on May 6, 2022, and JustMyRoots, which has partnered with multiple cloud kitchens across different cities, will ensure timely delivery.

Consumers need to simply log in and choose from the dishes prepared and listed on the JustMyRoots application or simply place a missed call/ IVR. The first 2000 customers will be able to enjoy these dishes prepared by the chef herself.

Speaking on the same, Samiran Sengupta, CEO, and Co-Founder, JustMyRoots, mentioned, “At JustMyRoots, while we have always considered food as an emotion, we have also tried to bring certain innovations in our business model that will revolutionize the food delivery sector in India. We have tried to bring families closer and provide them with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite dishes across any part of the country. This one-of-a-kind celebrity collaboration is a step closer to our vision, where it will be possible for our customers to order the signature dishes directly from their favorite celebrity chef’s kitchen to their homes.”

MasterChefs are in a different league by themselves, having cooked and excelled, in multiple rounds, of the competition, to finally qualify and win the Title. With this collaboration, JustMyRoots is providing them the opportunity to connect with their fans directly.

MasterChef Shipra Khanna mentioned, “I am delighted to associate with JustMyRoots and hope this collaboration will create a special experience for all the food lovers across India. This partnership will help expand our scope of work and open new avenues where people, with just one tap on their smartphones, can experience my signature dishes in the safety of their home with their loved ones.”

The promos for the collaboration will be aired starting today and with this novel concept, JustMyRoots has taken yet another step to revolutionize the industry and aim toward breaking barriers in the food delivery ecosystem.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:43 PM IST