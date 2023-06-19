 Justdial Allots 68,303 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Justdial Allots 68,303 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Justdial on Monday announce the allotment of 68,303 equity shares to employees as stock option under relevant Employees Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

The 67,974 Options were exercised under Rs 10 each and 329 Option were exercised under Rs 80 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs. 85,02,84,070 comprising of 8,50,28,407 equity shares having face value of Rs.10 each

Justdial shares

The shares of Justdial on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 769.80, up by 0.091 percent.

Justdial allots 6,875 equity shares to employees who exercised stock options
article-image

