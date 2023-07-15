Just Dial Revenue Stood At ₹247 Crores, Up 33.1% YoY In Q1FY24 | File Photo

Just Dial Limited), India’s leading local search engine company, on Friday announced its financial and operating results for its first fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key Highlights

1Q-FY24 Revenue stood at ₹ 247.0 Crores, up 33.1% YoY

Adj. EBITDA stood at ₹ 36.3 Crores, Adj. EBITDA Margin stood at 14.7% (vs. 5.9% in 1Q-FY23)

Net Profit stood at ₹ 83.4 Crores (vs ₹ 48.4 Crores loss in 1Q-FY23)

Traffic in 1Q-FY24 stood at 171.4 million users, up 15.9% YoY; Mobile traffic was up 17.5% YoY

Active Paid Campaigns stood at 548,270, up 13.4% YoY

Cash and Investments stood at ₹ 4,159.2 Crores as on June 30, 2023, up 11.2% YoY

Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter (1Q-FY24)

Operating Revenue & EBITDA: Operating Revenue stood at ₹ 247.0 Crores, up 33.1% YoY & 6.2% QoQ. Operating EBITDA stood at ₹ 36.7 Crores, a margin of 14.9%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (excluding ESOP expenses) stood at 14.7% (vs. 5.9% in 1Q FY23)

Other Income stood at ₹ 81.4 Crores. Profit Before Taxes at 106.1 Crores was up 10.6% QoQ. Net Profit stood at ₹ 83.4 Crores (versus loss of ₹ 48.4 Crores in 1Q FY23 and declined 0.5% QoQ).

1Q Collections stood at ₹ 259.1 Cr, up 28.9% YoY. Consequently, Deferred Revenue stood at ₹ 450.3 Crores, up 2.8% QoQ and 27.4% YoY.

Cash and Investments stood at ₹ 4,159.2 Crores as on June 30, 2023 compared to ₹ 3,739.6 Crores as on June 30, 2022 and ₹ 4,066.8 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

Business Highlights for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter (1Q-FY24)

Total Traffic (Unique Visitors) for the quarter stood at 171.4 million, up 15.9% YoY and 7.6% QoQ. 85.5% traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 10.9% on Desktop/ PC and 3.7% on our Voice platform. Traffic growth, majorly driven by free/ organic traffic growth, is encouraging. Mobile traffic grew 17.5% YoY.

Total Active Listings stood at 38.0 million as on June 30, 2023, an increase of 15.8% YoY and 4.1% QoQ. 1,510,972 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 23.5 Earnings Release million listings were geocoded as on June 30, 2023, up 20.4% YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 150.2 million, up 22.7% YoY and up 7.9% QoQ.

Total Ratings & Reviews stood at 144.6 million at the end of quarter, up 8.3% YoY.

Active Paid Campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 548,270 up 13.4% YoY and 1.9% QoQ. Focus continues on signing up majority of customers on monthly payment plans.

Just Dial Limited Shares

The shares of Just Dial Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹829.05, up by 7.05 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)