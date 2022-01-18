Just Dial profit declines by 61.2% in Oct-Dec

Just Dial stated that its consolidated net profit were lower by 61.2 per cent to Rs 19.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company said that its net profit stood at Rs 49.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net revenue from operations was down by 6.2 per cent to Rs 158.89 crore in the October-December 2021 quarter.

The company added that it has ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales and marketing teams. The company said that total traffic for the quarter stood at 142.7 million, up 7.7 per cent year on year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:01 PM IST