The Federal Reserve could begin lowering its key interest rate next month for the first time in four and a half years as a result of a trend of slower price increases that continued last month, according to a measure of inflation that the Fed closely monitors.

From June to July, prices increased by just 0.2 per cent, according to the Commerce Department on Friday. This is an increase of 0.1 per cent from the previous month. The annual rate of inflation remained constant at 2.5 per cent. That is only slightly higher than the Fed's target rate of 2 per cent.

Core Inflation

When volatile food and energy prices are excluded, so-called core inflation increased by 0.2 per cent in July, just like it did in June. Core prices rose 2.6 per cent from a year ago, remaining constant from the prior year. Since core prices usually give a better indication of future inflation trends.

Consumer spending

Consumer spending increased by 0.4 per cent after increasing by 0.3 per cent in June, after accounting for inflation. This suggests that spending carried over from the second quarter, when it contributed to the gross domestic product growing at an annualised rate of 3.0 per cent.

Spending increased on both goods and services, with the largest increase going towards purchases of automobiles and their parts. Additionally, consumers increased their spending on insurance, financial services, food and drink, housing and utilities, and recreational services. They also increased healthcare spending, went out to eat and drink, and stayed in hotels.

Savings rate dropping

From 3.1 per cent in June to 2.9 per cent in June, the saving rate fell to its lowest point since June 2022. The implications of the decline, however, divided economists; some claimed that the government was not fully capturing the income earned by undocumented immigrants.

Others contended that households were depleting their savings in order to keep up their spending, endangering their ability to consume in the future. The drop in the saving rate did not concern another group, which pointed to robust household balance sheets in the context of rising stock and home prices.

Personal consumption expenditures

The report also revealed that following an unrevised 0.1 per cent gain in June, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased by 0.2 per cent last month. Following two consecutive months of declines, the price of goods remained stable.

Gains in takeout food and other nondurable goods more than offset declines in the cost of cars and other durable manufactured goods.

For the third consecutive month, the cost of services rose by 0.2 per ent, driven up by increases in housing and utilities, insurance, and recreational services. For the fourth consecutive month, the cost of transportation services decreased while healthcare prices remained unchanged.

The PCE price index rose 2.5 per cent in the 12 months ending in July, matching the gain from June.