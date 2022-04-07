Jujhar Group forays into hospitality with acquisition of Fairfield by Marriott

The Jujhar Group, a conglomerate headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, has announced it has expanded its operations to enter the Indian hospitality sector by completing the acquisition of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Amritsar.

The purchase of this almost five-year-old property was done directly from Fairfield Marriott ASR. The 4-star property, comprising over 130 rooms and world-class amenities, is known for its combination of contemporary comfort and award-winning customer service. It is one of the most preferred hotels for both business and leisure travellers in Amritsar due to its prime location. The property is located within a convenient distance from the airport, the railway station as well as important landmarks such as the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Wagah Border, it said in a press statement.

Driven by Arshdeep Singh Mundi, the Director of Jujhar Group, the brand is looking to test waters and enter the hospitality business through this 100 percentstake acquisition. On the takeover, Singh said “the city receives around 1 lakh tourists a day, of which approximately 50 percent stay back with the number touching close to 1.5 lakh on the weekends. We intend to extend a world class service to our customers and look at revamping the entire property in phases. Going forward, we wish to tap the growing hospitality market in India and hence would come up with newer acquisitions and launches in the times to come.”

Having emerged as one of the key drivers for growth among the services sector, the hospitality industry in India is expected to grow rapidly over the next 5 years, and is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:52 PM IST