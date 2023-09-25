Jubilant FoodWorks Allots 46,830 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Jubilant FoodWorks (Representative)

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee (NRC) of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) granted stock options under the JFL Employees Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company granted 46,830 equity shares to employees as stock option under the under the JFL Employees Stock Option Schemes.

The equity shares were granted as:

JFL Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2011 (ESOP 2011)

i) Grant of 9,267 stock options to the eligible employees as determined by the NRC.

ii) 9,267 equity shares (Each stock option is convertible into one equity share of JFL having a face value of Rs 2 each).

iii) Rs. 531.00 per stock option (Closing market price of Company’s equity share on NSE on Sep. 22, 2023).

iv) Subject to fulfilment of prevesting conditions, stock options will vest as 20 percent on the first anniversary of Grant; 30 percent on the second anniversary of Grant; 50 percent on the third anniversary of Grant.

v) Time period - Seven years from the first vesting date.

JFL Employees StockOption Scheme, 2016 (ESOP 2016)

i) Grant of 37,563 stock options to the eligible employees as determined by the NRC.

ii) 37,563 equity shares (Each stock option is convertible into one equity share of JFL having a face value of Rs 2 each).

iii) Rs 2 per stock option approved by NRC.

iv) Subject to fulfilment of pre-vesting conditions, not earlier than One year and not later than Five years from the date of grant of options, as per the vesting schedule approved by NRC.

v) Time period- As approved by NRC which is not earlier than One year and not later than Five years from the vesting date.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited shares

The shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Monday at 2:22 pm IST were at Rs 540, up by 1.69 percent.