JSW Steel reports highest consolidated Crude Steel production volume at 24.15 MT in FY23, up by 24% YoY | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 13 per cent year-on-year and 7 percent quarter-on-quarter. This was driven by improved capacity utilisation at the Indian operations (capacity utilisation of 96 per cent in Q4 FY23 verse 91 per cent in Q3 FY23).

The Indian Operations in the quarter that ended in March was at 6.37 million MT, up by 5 per cent in comparison to the last quarter and 12 per cent in comparison to the same time period last year.

Crude Steel production FY 23

Consolidated Crude Steel production for FY23 was the highest ever at 24.15 Million Mt, up 24 per cent year-on-year. The Indian operations in the financial year 2023 were at 23.62 million MT, up by 25 per cent in comparison to the previous financial year.

