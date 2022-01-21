JSW Steel Q3 net profit rises 69% to Rs 4,516 cr, total income up

JSW Steel reported a 69 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,516 crore for the quarter ended December, on account of higher income.

The company stated that the total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal surged to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.

The expenses were higher at Rs 31,986 crore as against Rs 18,120 crore.

The company added that its crude steel production stood at 5.21 million tonnes (MT), while sales were at 4.63 MT during the period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:58 PM IST