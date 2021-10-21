JSW Steel Q2 results: Net profit grows over 4-fold to Rs 7,179 cr

JSW Steel on Thursday posted an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,179 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly driven by higher income.

In a BSE filing, the company said it had reported Rs 1,595 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income in the quarter under review soared to Rs 33,449 crore from Rs 19,416 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s expenses stood at Rs 24,261 crore against Rs 16,958 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:55 PM IST