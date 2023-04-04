 JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for iron ore mines in Karnataka
The auction was for the Jaisinghpura South Iron Ore Block with a projected resource of 32.08 MMT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for iron ore mines in Karnataka | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel was declared preferred bidder by the Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Karnataka for iron ore mines auction, the company announced through an exchange filing. The auction was for the Jaisinghpura South Iron Ore Block with a projected resource of 32.08 MMT.

The company's bid was at 145.80 per cent.

JSW Steel announced allotment of 1,50,000 NCDs on March 29.

JSW Steel shares

The shares of JSW Steel were at Rs 682.20, down by 0.86 per cent.

