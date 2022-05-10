JSW Steel crude steel output rises 22% in April

JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production increased 22 percent to 16.67 lakh tonnes in April 2022.

Crude steel production in April 2021 stood at 13.71 lakh tonnes, JSW Steel said in a statement.

''JSW Steel reported crude steel production for April 2022 at 16.67 lakh tonne, that grew 22 percent Y-o-Y on a standalone basis,'' it said.

Production of flat-rolled products rose 25 percent to 12 lakh tonnes over 9.57 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

The output of long-rolled products also increased 5 percent to 3.54 lakh tonnes, over 3.37 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group.

JSW Group has business interests in sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:14 PM IST