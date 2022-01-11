JSW Steel combined output grows 28% in Q3 FY’22

JSW Steel reported a 28 percent year-on-year growth in group combined steel production at 5.35 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter ended December 30, 2021.

The company's combined crude steel production at 5.35 million tonnes for Q3 FY’22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL).

During Q3’22, the capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level was at 94%.

The Company recorded crude steel production growth of 16% on stand alone basis and 39% at steel group level.

JSW Steel's standalone output gone up by 8 per cent to 4.41 MT from 4.08 MT in the year-ago quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:21 PM IST