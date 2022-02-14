JSW One MSME launches one-stop seller connect app, to sell industrial products

JSW One MSME, a platform offering an e-commerce marketplace for small and medium-size manufacturers and contractors, on Monday launched one-stop seller connect app that allows sellers to catalogue and sell industrial products on the platform.

Sellers can create catalogues, set prices, manage orders and resolve customer queries using the seller connect app.

The seller connect app is a first-of-its-kind initiative in country's B2B ecosystem. It will play an integral role in digitising and empowering sellers in the manufacturing and construction industries, JSW said in a statement.

The JSW One MSME seller connect app enables JSW One approved sellers to track and accept order requirements on the go, monitor business growth as well as receive important industry updates.

''The seller app will provide visibility of the seller's catalogue to prospective buyers on jswonemsme.com,'' it said adding that it also includes a dashboard with business summaries and analyses.

''We are leveraging tech to transform the way Indian MSMEs operate and manage their business. Our seller connect app will make it convenient for our sellers to catalogue and sell industrial products on JSW One. We have leveraged JSW Group’s expertise in distribution, trade and retail channels to provide an integrated tech-enabled solution for our sellers,'' Chief Executive Officer of JSW One Platforms Gaurav Sachdeva said.

JSW One Platforms, a venture founded by the JSW group, is home to JSW One MSME and JSW One Homes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:03 PM IST