JSW Ispat reports 9% YoY growth in Crude Steel Production in Q4

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited reports 0.18 million tonnes production in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The crude steel production in the fourth quarter saw a growth of 84 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter and a growth of 9 per cent in comparison to the fourth quarter in 2022.

In the financial year 2023 JSW Ispat's crude production was at 0.42 million tonnes, against 0.58 the company reported in the financial year 2022. The crude steel production in 2023 went down by 28 per cent, the company reported.

The company said, "For part of FY23, certain plant operations were shut down due to which the crude steel production for the year was less as compared to the previous year. The crude steel production for Q4 '23 was higher due to restart of all plant operations of the Company in Q3’23."

JSW Ispat shares

The shares of JSW Ispat Special Products on Monday closed at Rs 31.20, up by 1.63 per cent.