JSW Energy reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore in December 2021 quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company stated that the consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs. 124 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total revenue surged to Rs. 1,984 crore in the quarter as against Rs. 1,659 crore a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:17 PM IST