JSW Energy CEO rewarded with 82,838 shares as stock options

According to a regulatory filing, JSW Energy's Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Jain has received 82,838 equity shares as stock options.
JSW Energy was hit by a 45 per cent drop in profits for the October-December quarter, and is counting on the early arrival of summer to boost demand.
