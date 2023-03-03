e-Paper Get App
JSW Energy CEO rewarded with 82,838 shares as stock options

JSW Energy CEO rewarded with 82,838 shares as stock options

JSW Energy was hit by a 45 per cent drop in profits for the October-December quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: JSW Energy (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, JSW Energy's Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Jain has received 82,838 equity shares as stock options.

JSW Energy was hit by a 45 per cent drop in profits for the October-December quarter, and is counting on the early arrival of summer to boost demand.

