Joye partners with Microsoft; to launch mental fitness habit on Microsoft Teams

Joye, a Singapore-based well-being technology company, has partnered with Microsoft to bring an engaging mental fitness capability to the users of Microsoft Teams, globally. This timely innovation for the post-pandemic hybrid workplace will help millions of employees prevent burnout and improve their mental health and productivity, it said in a press statement.

With studies finding that mental wellbeing has a significant impact of 35 percent on productivity, and inspired by how ‘10,000 steps’ revolutionised physical fitness a decade ago, Joye weaves mental wellbeing into daily work-life to help users build and sustain a mental fitness habit. Microsoft Teams administrators can easily turn Joye on for the organisation with a single click from the Teams’ app store.

How does it work?

For example, Joye’s Daily Brew empowers the user to measure and manage their daily wellbeing, akin to a virtual confidante or mentor. The user can speak, write, or follow a guided reflection in a safe and anonymised space. Joye’s AI is trained to recognise the user’s unique situation and then assist them with joy-level mood analytics, behavioural coaching, and short podcasts.

In addition, Joye’s Stress Busters are 2-minute breathing techniques to streamline the mind at that critical time when Joye senses that there is a high probability that stress may be affecting the user’s mental fitness and decision-making.

Employee experience strategies

Joanna Lim, Business Group lead, Modern Work & Security, Microsoft Singapore, said, “In our world of hybrid work, companies are rethinking their employee experience strategies to bring together communications, knowledge, learning, insights and well-being to help employees become their best selves. With innovators like Joye, Microsoft Teams users can enjoy options to build and cement their habit of mental fitness and personal well-being, as they use the Teams platform for events, employee experiences, communications, and collaboration in a secure way.”

Sanjeev Magotra, Founder and CEO of Joye, said, “Joye analyses your work patterns in Microsoft Teams with extreme privacy and delivers timely suggestions to measure and manage your wellbeing when you may need it the most. This is empowering every employee in the hybrid workplace - especially when they are lonely, overworked and stressed.”

Dr. Lata Dhir, Professor of Leadership and Organization Behaviour, Group Head - Design Thinking – SPJIMR, Licensed Psychologist and Author said, “Joye is an innovative way to inculcate the habit of mental fitness through the use of positive psychology for enhancing performance at the workplace. Applying the techniques of design thinking - Joye is showing a way forward in the mental health space by integrating psychology and technology to reach out to people when they may need intervention. Partnering with a mainstream platform like Microsoft they have ensured that it is easily accessible to a larger audience.”

The company said, Joye does not share individual data with the employer or anyone else. Joye follows GDPR guidelines and user’s inputs are anonymised.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST