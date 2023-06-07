Jonnie Walker-maker Diageo's CEO Ivan Menezes passes away | Twitter

Ivan Menezes, the CEO of Diageo, the world's biggest spirits company passed away on Wednesday after he was admitted in hospital on Monday to receive treatment for conditions like stomach ulcer said, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, who was the classmate of Menezes at Columba's and Stephen's. Official communication from the company is awaited.

Singhvi in his tweet said, "Shocked & numbed two hear of passing of #IvanMenezes, my classmate at Columba’s & Stephen’s. A more gentle laid back & easy going soul would be difficult to find. I used to joke with him as to how, with these traits, he could head a multinational like #Diageo, which he so ably did. RIP my friend."

Independent journalist and Editor Sunit Arora through his tweet said Menezes 'will be deeply missed'.

Diageo in a statement on Monday had said, "Over the weekend, we learned that Ivan's recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on the ulcer."

CEO-designate Debra Crew had assumed the top role on an interim basis making her the first female CEO to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE index. The former US military intelligence officer will be taking on the top role as the company is trying to cement its dominance in the United States and establish several premium brands. She was appointed the operating chief last year and had been president of Diageo North America and Global Supply from 2020.

Menezes had joined Diageo after its formation after the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997. The Indian-American steered the company through multiple brand acquisitions and helped increase the sales sharply.

Pune-born Menezes, whose father Manuel Menezes was the chairman of Indian Railway Board rose quickly in the ranks to become an executive director in July 2012 and then he became the chief executive officer in July 2013.

His brother Victor Menezes is the former chairman and CEO of Citibank.