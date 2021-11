Johnson & Johnson plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit, it said on Friday, Reuters report said.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent before the bell.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:06 PM IST