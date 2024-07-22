Joe Biden Steps Aside: How Will The American Markets React To The Political Chaos?

The incumbent US president, Joseph Biden, finally succumbed to the pressure that was exerted from all sides as the octagenarian stepped aside from accepting the Democratic nomination for the 2024 US presidential elections.

Will Biden Exit Influence The Market?

For many, the last push from the likes of Obama and Nancy Pelosi was the final nail in the coffin as the president, trailing behind Republican nominee Donald Trump, finally made way for a new face.

The impact that this decision has on the equity market is something that remains to be seen. The sudden volatility that this brings about in the system is a potential development that is being anticipated by observers.

The political landscape and the policies the new administration implements are bound to have an impact on the stocks of businesses and, by extension, the activities on Wall Street.

The US markets closed the day's trade on Friday, July 19, All major American Indices closed in negative territory. One of the oldest indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, closed at 40,287.53, declining by 0.93 per cent or 377.49 points.

The S&P 500 index dropped by 0.71 per cent or 39.59 points, declining to 5,505.00 at the end of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also closed in red. The index closed at 17,726.94, decreasing by 0.81 per cent or 144.28 points.

In addition, the Russell 2000 Index also dropped by 0.63 per cent or 13.94 points, closing at 2,184.35.

Tesla Shares To Rise?

It is interesting to note that Dow Jones futures pushed higher after the announcement. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures also rose slightly.

Amongst the stocks, Tesla stocks are expected to do well, as company boss Elon Musk has contributed significantly to the Trump campaign and has also expressed his 'full endorsement'. In addition, he also announced that he would move the company headquarters to the Republican state of Texas from California.

The company shares also closed in red on July 19. The share price dropped by 4.02 per cent or USD 10.03, before closing at USD 239.20 per share.