JLR using suitcases to ship parts, supply crisis ‘critical’

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has flown in auto parts in suitcases as the effects of coronavirus take a toll on the luxury carmaker's supply chains in coronavirus-hit China.The company on Tuesday warned that its production schedules in the UK as well as India are under strain due to its supply chains in China, known as 'the world's factory'.

JLR CEO Ralf Speth said the company has enough supplies to ensure production for the next two weeks, but from the third week onwards it remains risky and could even mean plant closures.

"We have flown parts in suitcases just to make sure we have all the parts but for the third week, we still have parts missing," said Speth.