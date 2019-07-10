Business



JLR June sales drop 9.6 pc at 47,060 units

By PTI

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 14,933 units during the month, down 8.5 per cent from the same month last, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing

Photo credit: Twitter

